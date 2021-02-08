https://www.wnd.com/2021/02/biden-working-rejoin-u-n-group-human-rights-abusers/

(FOX NEWS) — The United States announced plans Monday to reengage with the much-maligned U.N. Human Rights Council that former President Donald Trump withdrew from almost three years ago, as the Biden administration reverses another Trump-era move away from multilateral organizations and agreements.

The U.S. charge d’affaires in Geneva, Mark Cassayre, told an organizational meeting of the U.N.’s main human rights body that the United States will return as an observer. U.S. diplomats say that step comes with an eye toward seeking election as a full member.

“The Biden administration believes in a foreign policy centered on democracy, human rights and equality,” Cassayre told an organizational meeting of the council. “Effective use of multilateral tools is an important element of that vision.”

