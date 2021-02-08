https://www.dailywire.com/news/bidens-super-bowl-moment-of-silence-for-covid-19-victims-draws-smattering-of-boos

Before the Super Bowl, President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden appeared on the big screens at the stadium to pay tribute to frontline workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the recorded message, which played at Raymond James Stadium, Biden asked fans to join in a moment of silence for Americans who have died from the virus. While there were some cheers, there were also boos from the crowd, according to reports.

“Before kickoff, we wanted to thank all the frontline healthcare heroes both at the game and watching across the country. You put yourself at risk to keep the rest of us safe. You and your families carried us through this year with courage, compassion and kindness. We couldn’t have made it without you. With all our hearts thank you,” Biden said.

“Now as we thank you and all of our essential workers, let’s remember we all can do our part to save lives. Wear masks, stay socially-distanced, get tested, get vaccinated when it’s your turn, and most of all let’s remember all those who we’ve lost. So please join us, the Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the National Football League in a moment of silence for the more than 440,000 Americans who lost their lives in this pandemic and for their loved ones who are left behind,” he said.

Instead of a moment of silence, fans in the crowd remained rowdy, with some cheering and others booing.

“Did I really hear boos after Biden asking for a moment of silence for those who lost their lives? This is a serious question, I am not sure what I heard,” one person on Twitter wrote.

One Twitter user said perhaps the crowd was booing Biden.

“Video doesn’t bury the boos in the background, including when Joe and Jill Biden asked for a moment of silence… and the crowd continued booing. Neither the video nor the masks can disguise the looks on the players’ faces in this clip.”

Video doesn’t bury the boos in the background, including when Joe and Jill Biden asked for a moment of silence…and the crowd continued booing.

“That didn’t sound like a moment of silence,” one person wrote on Twitter.

Another Twitter user wrote that that was the “loudest moment of silence ever.”

Before the game, Biden did a short interview with Norah O’Donnell of CBS Evening News, talking about the faceoff between Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes. “Obviously, Brady’s a great quarterback,” Biden said. “Mahomes seems like he’s got a lot of potential. And so, I’d probably take a shot with the young guy I didn’t expect as much from.”

O’Donnell asked Biden if he thought the Chiefs would win.

“Well, I didn’t say that,” Biden stated. “I don’t know who’s gonna’ win. I think they’re both great quarterbacks. One is just a younger version, potentially, of an old, great quarterback. Not old. In NFL terms.”

Mohomes put up only nine points on the board and lost to the Bucs, who scored 31.

