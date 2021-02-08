https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/candace-owens-president-blexit-campaign/2021/02/08/id/1009171

Political commentator and author Candace Owens, a co-founder of the “Blexit” movement encouraging Blacks to leave the Democratic Party, has announced she is considering running for president.

“I love America,” Owens posted on Twitter on Saturday. “Thinking about running for President.”

A former self-described liberal Democrat who began supporting former President Donald Trump in 2017, Owens wrote the best seller “Blackout: How Black America Can Make Its Second Escape from the Democrat Plantation” which was published in September.

Owens, who was born 1989, would turn 35 in 2024, making her eligible for the presidency.

Besides her book, she is known for her sometimes acerbic, take-no-prisoners social media posts, such as her criticism of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., in December after AOC posted Republicans would be “crying in the walk-in fridge” if they had to work as a waitress like she did before being elected to Congress.

“I used to be a waitress, and I worked multiple doubles,” Owens responded. “I am laughing out loud at how much of a coastal elitist you have to be to view that as the definition of a hard day at work. Please get on a plane and see the rest of the world (or country) you spoiled rotten brat.”

She also has been sharply critical of Black Lives Matter.

“Black Lives Matter is an organization of white men, using the faces of dead black people, to raise millions of dollars toward electing white Democrats into positions of power,” Owens posted to Twitter in September. “It is the most flagrantly racist organization in America.”

