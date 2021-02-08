https://twitchy.com/samj-3930/2021/02/08/boom-goes-the-dynamite-jesse-signal-has-all-the-receipts-when-nikole-hannah-jones-accuses-him-of-making-sht-up-about-the-nyt/

This was pretty good.

Jesse Signal pointed out that the New York Times debated making a list of problematic articles to circulate among their bosses (and why would they do that?!), to which Nikole Hannah-Jones replied and almost snapped at him, going so far as to insinuate he was ‘making sh*t up.’

Here, take a look at the back and forth for yourself:

You should be careful about even suggesting that a fellow journalist has made something up unless you’re super sure — it’s a serious allegation pic.twitter.com/Hu7uk4F55y — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 8, 2021

Look at that, an actual source otherwise known as a ‘receipt.

Gotta love it.

As a profession, #JournalismIsDead. There are a smattering of committed journalists, who are kept around to keep up appearances. We really need an ethical 4th estate. Democracy cannot thrive without one. — The Doctor (@TennantRob) February 8, 2021

What about that time you told me that it was your grandfather that invented the paper clip? I believed that for ages. — Pete Carvill (@pete_carvill) February 8, 2021

YEAH, WHAT ABOUT THAT TIME?!

but it’s truuuuue!!!!!!! — Jesse Singal (@jessesingal) February 8, 2021

We almost believe him.

Almost.

You and NHJ are not in the same profession. I intend this as a compliment to you. — Philippe Payant (@phillippepayant) February 8, 2021

Fair.

You’re honestly one of the very very few people on here that I trust to be honest about the whole thing when it shakes out. — TheCommonToad (@The_Common_Toad) February 8, 2021

Actually a good point. We spend a lot of time making fun of journos aka firefighters but we don’t spend enough time giving credit where it’s due. Jesse is consistent and fairly unbiased, which are both traits far too many in the media lack.

This was a great example of just that.

***

Related:

‘You come for Dolly you come for ALL of us!’ NBC News finds out the HARD way why you never EVER go after Dolly Parton

He MAD! Brian Stelter tries SO HARD to dunk on Reagan Battalion after they hurt his little feelers and it goes HILARIOUSLY wrong

‘Miss, this is a Wendy’s’: Blue-check ‘Warren Dem’ DRAGGED for hitting every SJW panic-button in a single anti-Super Bowl tweet

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

