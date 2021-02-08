https://www.breitbart.com/entertainment/2021/02/07/bruce-springsteen-promotes-political-healing-in-jeep-super-bowl-commercial-after-repeatedly-bashing-trump/

After repeatedly boosting Joe Biden and bashing Donald Trump during last year’s presidential race, rocker Bruce Springsteen is now pushing for political reconciliation and unity in a commercial that is set to air during the Super Bowl LV telecast on Sunday.

Springsteen stars in “The Middle” — a two-minute Jeep commercial in which the New Jersey rocker urges Americans to gravitate toward the political center.

“It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately,” he says in the ad.

“Between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear. Now fear has never been the best of who we are. And as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few. It belongs to us all. Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”

He continues: “We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground. So we can get there. We can make it to the mountaintop, through the desert, and we will cross this divide.”

The commercial closes with the words “To the Reunited States of America.”

The commercial highlights the U.S. Center Chapel in Lebanon, Kansas, which is located at the geographic center of the continental U.S. “It never closes. All are more than welcome to come meet here, in the middle,” Springsteen says.

During the presidential race, Springsteen repeatedly bad-mouthed Donald Trump, at one point declaring that he would leave the country if Trump were to be re-elected. The rocker also teamed up with left-wing activist and novelist Don Winslow on a viral video that used the discredited “suckers” and “losers” story from The Atlantic to smear Trump.

The singer performed during Biden’s inaugural celebration last month. Springsteen endorsed Biden’s bid for the White House, though he acknowledged that the 78-year-old candidate was not his first choice.

