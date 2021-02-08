https://www.theblaze.com/news/bruce-springsteen-was-calling-for-a-white-house-exorcism-3-months-ago-he-appeared-in-a-super-bowl-ad-on-sunday-calling-for-american-unity

Bruce Springsteen, outspoken progressive, appeared in a Sunday night Super Bowl commercial — the first commercial advertisement in which he’s ever appeared — to urge Americans to come together for unity.

Just ahead of the 2020 presidential election, Springsteen called for an “exorcism” of the White House in a sharp rebuke to former President Donald Trump and his policies.

What are the details?

The two-minute Jeep ad shows the 71-year-old performer driving a rough-and-tumble Jeep through the back roads of America’s heartland: Kansas.

Referring to a chapel that lies dead-center in the country, Springsteen says, “All are more than welcome to come meet here in the middle. It’s no secret the middle has been a hard place to get to lately, between red and blue, between servant and citizen, between our freedom and our fear. Now fear has never been the best of who we are, and as for freedom, it’s not the property of just the fortunate few; it belongs to us all.”

He adds, “Whoever you are, wherever you’re from, it’s what connects us, and we need that connection. We need the middle.”

Throughout the ad, Springsteen can be seen driving the Jeep through scenes of simple Americana: flags on front porches, down-home dinners, and snow-capped mountains.

“We just have to remember the very soil we stand on is common ground so we can get there,” he says. “We can make it to the mountaintop through the desert, and we will cross this divide. Our light has always found its way through the darkness. And there’s hope on the road up ahead.”

The advertisement closes with a dedication that reads, “To the ReUnited States of America.”

Springsteen has been vocal about his support for President Joe Biden and even performed at his inauguration in January, singing “Land of Hope and Dreams.”







