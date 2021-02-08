https://www.foxnews.com/sports/super-bowl-2021-chiefs-bucs-score-recap

Tom Brady led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to a dominating Super Bowl LV victory on Sunday with a 31-9 victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

It is Brady’s seventh Super Bowl ring – more than any player or franchise in the history of the NFL. Tampa Bay wins its second Super Bowl in its franchise history.

Brady had three touchdown passes in the game – two to tight end Rob Gronkowski and one to Antonio Brown. Leonard Fournette also ran for a touchdown. He finished with 21-for-29 with 201 passing yards and won the Super Bowl MVP award for the fifth time in his career.

If there was any doubt that this would be his final season, Brady nixed it. He told Jim Nantz during the Super Bowl MVP ceremony that he was coming back.

“Yeah, we’re coming back. We’re coming back,” he said.

Fournette finished with 89 yards on the ground on 16 carries. Ronald Jones had 12 carries for 61 yards. Gronkowski had six catches for 67 yards. The tight end and Brady became the duo with the most touchdowns in postseason history with 14 all-time.

The Buccaneers’ defense held strong throughout the game, failing to allow Patrick Mahomes to throw a touchdown during the entire game. He finished 26-for-49 with 270 passing yards and two interceptions.

The defense only allowed nine points and Devin White picked off Mahomes late in the game to seal the win.

Clyde Edwards-Helaire had 64 yards on the ground. Travis Kelce led all receivers with 10 catches or 133 yards. Tyreek Hill added seven catches for 73 yards.

Tampa Bay’s defense deserved a lot of the credit. White had 12 total tackles and two tackles for a loss. Lavonte David added six tackles. The defense also sacked Mahomes three times as it appeared that the glaring holes on the offensive line were overwhelming.

The Buccaneers’ won their last Super Bowl during the 2002 season, beating the Oakland Raiders 48-21. That time, Dexter Jackson won the Super Bowl MVP as the team put on a dominating defensive performance.

Tampa Bay’s last loss came in Week 12 against the Chiefs. It was a three-point loss in which Mahomes threw for more than 450 yards and three touchdown passes

The Buccaneers went on a bye week after that game and since then won eight straight games, including three playoff games and Super Bowl LV.

Tampa Bay is the first team to win a Super Bowl at their home stadium.

