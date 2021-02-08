http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/xkBgdF7oFiw/

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-UT) told Breitbart News Saturday that a Joe Biden administration and a Democrat-controlled Congress will give Americans the ability to see the downside of “socialism and Marxism.”

Owens spoke to Breitbart News Saturday host Matthew Boyle as the Biden administration has advanced anti-American energy policies such as stopping the Keystone XL pipeline and stopping gas and oil permits on federal lands. The Democrat-controlled Congress has pushed for increasing the minimum wage to $15 per hour.

Burgess told Breitbart News Saturday that Americans will see a “contrast” between the Republicans’ agenda of “freedom and opportunity” compared to the Democrats’ Marxist vision.

“We have been hearing a long time about the downside of socialism and Marxism and what it can do, and nobody ever succeeds out of it. There’s always misery, sometimes if we feel it and understand it, and I think that we have a two-year window” to see the Democrats’ agenda, Owens said.

Owens also praised Republicans for flipping so many seats while not losing any of their own during the 2020 congressional elections.

“Thank goodness we have this margin in the House,” the Utah Republican said.

“We flipped fifteen seats, and we did not lose one single Republican seat. It was a miracle, the smallest margin since WWII, which means very simply this: Democrat ‘moderates’ want to be around for the next two years, they’re going to have to come to get we the people succeeding, they have to work and really work. They can’t go to the far left if they truly want that to happen,” he said.

Owens said that Republicans should work to get the country back open and put Americans back to work by opening schools and providing the vaccine to anyone that wants it, especially for older, more vulnerable Americans. He added that they should not provide vaccines to illegal immigrants.

“Let’s get our country back to work,” Owens said.

