Conservative commentator, author, and activist Candace Owens says she is mulling over a run for president of the United States of America.

Her proclamation — though issued not even two days ago — has received a massive online response.

What are the details?

On Saturday night, the 31-year-old Blexit founder tweeted, “I love America. Thinking about running for President.”

Owens did not specify when she might consider running for president, but the U.S. Constitution states that presidents must be at least 35 years old. Owens will turn 35 in April 2024.

At the time of this reporting, the tweet has received more than 244,000 likes.

Former MLB player Aubrey Huff, an outspoken Trump supporter, piggybacked Owens’ tweet and wrote, “If you do it, I’ll be your VP!”

What else?

In April, Owens told Glenn Beck that she plans to run for office and that established politicians wouldn’t “know what hit them.”

At the time, Owens did not specify which seat she was looking to fill, but insisted that she will win if she decides to run.

“I was talking to my husband about this, and my frustration about all these governors and how dishonest they’ve been,” she began. “I’m just getting sick of it. So I said to my husband, you know, I think I should get into politics. I think I should run. I should surprise run, and take somebody for everything they have, and expose people.”

“I am eyeing a seat right now,” Owens added. “I’m not going to say whether it’s in the Senate, whether it’s in the House, whether it’s for governor, whether it’s for president — but I am serious about it. I am very serious about it. We have too many people that are too scared to look people in the face and tell them the truth, and I’m not one of them.”

“I’ll tell you something else, Glenn, I’ll win,” she also proclaimed during the interview. “They won’t know what hit them … they’re being dishonest, and they lie, and I’ve had enough of it.”

