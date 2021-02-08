https://politicrossing.com/candace-owens-asks-are-american-men-less-masculine-today/

The left is apoplectic about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. We all know that.

But why? Why her? Some say because she deserves it. Others because of her “crazy” beliefs. Still others because, well, they can. She is an easy target, “low hanging fruit” if you will.

But is there another reason? Perhaps the real reason?

We believe that there is something else at play here.

Could it be her faith? She is very vocal about it.

Here is the video of her speech today in response to the whirlwind she finds herself in:

Note this passage from Ephesians 6:10-17

Finally, be strong in the Lord and in his mighty power. Put on the full armor of God, so that you can take your stand against the devil’s schemes. For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms. Therefore put on the full armor of God, so that when the day of evil comes, you may be able to stand your ground, and after you have done everything, to stand. Stand firm then, with the belt of truth buckled around your waist, with the breastplate of righteousness in place, and with your feet fitted with the readiness that comes from the gospel of peace. In addition to all this, take up the shield of faith, with which you can extinguish all the flaming arrows of the evil one. Take the helmet of salvation and the sword of the Spirit, which is the word of God.

See that? “For our struggle is not against flesh and blood, but against the rulers, against the authorities, against the powers of this dark world and against the spiritual forces of evil in the heavenly realms.” Our battle is against spiritual forces – evil forces – who use people to do their bidding. The work of the left is at its core, evil. And what is one thing that Satan desires more than anything else? To destroy those who love God.

Jesus said in John 10:10, “The thief come to steal, kill and destroy…” That is what evil does.

And Satan especially does not want believers to be effective, even in Government, so he tries to take them out.

Not also Jesus’ warning:

John 15:18-19 says, “If the world hates you, keep in mind that it hated me first. If you belonged to the world, it would love you as its own. As it is, you do not belong to the world, but I have chosen you out of the world. That is why the world hates you.”

Could this be at the root of the left’s hatred of the Congresswoman from Georgia? We think it may. What do you think? (Read More About Rep. Green Below)

From Rep. Greene’s Congressional Website:

Marjorie Greene has a lifetime of business experience, having grown up working in her family’s company. In 2002 Marjorie and her husband Perry purchased Taylor Commercial, a commercial construction and renovation company. The company has since managed a quarter of a billion dollars of construction projects.

Marjorie successfully started, grew, and sold a thriving CrossFit gym here in Georgia which has become one of the top CrossFit gyms in the country. Marjorie has a unique perspective on how to succeed from the ground up, through true hard work and financial responsibility.

Marjorie graduated from the University of Georgia and received her Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. Marjorie has been actively involved in her community, in her children’s schools, and been active on a national level as National Director of Family America Project.

Marjorie has a strong Christian faith and believes we must continue to protect our great freedoms and work to keep America a great country for our generations to come.

Marjorie and her husband, Perry, have been married 23 years. They have three children, Lauren, Taylor and Derek. Marjorie believes the best part of her life is being a mother and spending time with her family.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

