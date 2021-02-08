https://www.theepochtimes.com/candace-owens-mulling-2024-presidential-bid_3689103.html

Conservative commentator Candace Owens is considering a run for president.

“I love America,” the author said over the weekend on social media.

“Thinking about running for president,” she added.

Aubrey Huff, a former professional baseball player, said he would be Owen’s running mate if she runs.

Owens, 31, is a supporter of former President Donald Trump. She started the so-called “Blexit” movement to encourage black Americans to leave the Democrat Party.

Owens, who didn’t respond to an inquiry, would likely run as a Republican. The GOP has a slew of potential 2024 candidates, including Trump, several of Trump’s children, Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), and Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan.

Owens has spoken about what she would do as president. At one point, she tweeted that she would make the punishment for burning a U.S. flag the renunciation of citizenship.

“No jail time, no fine—simply one year to liquidate your assets and get the hell out of our country. In exchange, we’d extend citizenship to a hardworking LEGAL immigrant,” she wrote.

Owens worked for the conservative youth outreach group Turning Point USA and currently hosts her own show on PragerU. Trump in 2018 said she “is having a big impact on politics in our country” and “represents an ever-expanding group of very smart ‘thinkers.’”

Owens previously told The Epoch Times that she feels the Democrat Party is “all about manipulating emotions.”

“Because when your policies don’t hold up, you need to have another way to get people to vote for you. And that’s emotionally. And, look, human beings in general are emotional. Most people will choose emotion, an emotional response to something above a rational one when pressed. And this is how they’ve been able to seize black Americans, how they’ve been able to seize minorities, how they’ve been able to seize women,” she said.

Owens also argued that black people have been sold a victim mentality by Democrats.

“It was Malcolm X that said that liberals will pretend to be your friend. And that’s exactly right. They pretend to be your friend. They come to you. They pretend they want to help, when in fact they’re hurting. The left, the Democrat Party does not want black America to ever get better because they stump on our issues every four years. They can’t come to us and get us to be emotional if everything’s fixed. If our lives are better and our lives are improved, they’re going to have to come to us with just policies that would make sense,” she added.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

