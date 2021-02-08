https://www.dailywire.com/news/candace-owens-teases-presidential-run

Over the weekend, conservative commentator Candace Owens, who has a forthcoming talkshow with The Daily Wire, teased a potential run for President of the United States in social media posts that went viral.

“I love America,” she posted to Twitter on Saturday. “Thinking about running for President.”

One critic responded to Owens, “Today’s GOP is fundamentally an authoritarian white nationalist party. Candace Owen[s] would NEVER be their nominee.”

The author and new mother quote-tweeted the post and responded: “This won’t age well.”

Hours following Owens’ tease at a run for POTUS, the commentator, who has become an increasingly prominent voice on the right, emphasized that it’s “an important time in our country,” urging Republicans to “[s]peak up.”

“If you’re smarter than a 5th grader, you realize that the radical Left is trying to brainwash the world into believing January 6th was similar to 9/11 or Pearl Harbor,” Owens said, referring to the breach of the U.S. Capitol led by far-right election protesters. “Absurd. Just a sloppy attempt to justify censoring, surveilling & treating half our country like terrorists.”

“Every good dictator needs a ‘reason’ and a ‘justification’ for locking up, censoring, and criminalizing all acts of political dissent,” she said. “That is why I will #NeverForgetJanury6th Because it’s become a justification for evil against half our country who remain innocent.”

“For any conservatives who do not have the courage to admit this and are capitulating to the sweeping acts that are being committed against citizens—including President Trump—you will come to regret such spinelessness,” she said in part in reference to social media platforms censoring voices on the right. “This is an important time in our country,” she added. “Speak up.”

In November, Owens, who founded BLEXIT, zeroed-in on the biased treatment against conservatives from Big Tech, a massive concern on the right, with her announcement of a lawsuit against Facebook “fact-checkers” from Lead Stories and USA Today.

“It is time to fact-check the fact-checkers,” Owens said in a video post at the time of the announcement. “I’m going to put these suckers through discovery and figure out what the relationship is that they have with Facebook.”

“I wanted to show that these fact-checkers just lie, and they usually go unchecked because most people don’t have the money, don’t have the time, and don’t have the platform to go after them — and I have all three,” she told The Daily Wire.

Speaking with The Daily Wire in January, Owens gave her insight into the future of the Republican Party, stating that the party has changed permanently. “I think some people in the Republican Party are operating under a delusion that if Trump is gone, they can manufacture the party back into the McCain-establishment type party that it once was, but they are sorely mistaken,” she said.

“In my entire life, I have never seen or felt an energy in this country quite like I am seeing today,” Owens continued. “Think about it: the media had lost so much control of the narrative, that censorship seems for them to be the only option… People aren’t listening to the pundits, the polls, or the celebrities anymore.”

Asked what that means for 2021, Owens responded: “Politically, get ready.”

“I believe we are on the brink of a purge on the conservative side of things. Many leaders who were once hailed as potential 2024 presidential candidates are now being viewed as traitors,” she told The Daily Wire. “Some of that criticism is fair — not all of it. Similarly, on the Democrat side, the moderates who have been pretending to support these far-left radical stances for the sake of votes are going to have to contend with the progressive wing within their own party.”

