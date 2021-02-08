https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/caught-video-70-year-old-grandma-assaulted-robbed-broad-daylight-oakland-ca/

The Joys of Democrat Leadership.

A 70-year-old grandmother was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight in Oakland, California while coming home from the bank.

Just two days ago a Tesla car camera caught a highway robbery in San Francisco in broad daylight.

The woman was mugged at 11 AM in the morning.

A young woman told me her grandma was robbed while coming home from the bank February 3rd around 11am. 6th Avenue and International Boulevard in Oakland. pic.twitter.com/eqbDPL3jbx — Dion Lim (@DionLimTV) February 8, 2021

