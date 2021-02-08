https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/15-minimum-wage-would-cost-1-4-million-jobs-cbo/
About The Author
Related Posts
Nancy Pelosi requested mobile crews of machine guns to shoot ‘nonexistent’ Trump supporters…
January 24, 2021
Kyle Rittenhouse punished for bar photos…
January 23, 2021
Black footballer tells BLM to pound sand…
January 10, 2021
The deficit doesn’t exist. Print, print, print.
January 20, 2021
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy