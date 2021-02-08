https://www.oann.com/chicago-schools-to-reopen-after-city-teachers-union-reach-deal/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chicago-schools-to-reopen-after-city-teachers-union-reach-deal

UPDATED 7:00 AM PT – Monday, February 8, 2021

Schools in Chicago are set to reopen this week after city leaders reached a tentative agreement with the Chicago Teachers Union. Mayor Lori Lightfoot made that announcement on Sunday.

Schools are set to begin a phased return to in-person learning. The agreement reportedly meets many of the union’s demands, including vaccinations for teachers who want them and language that will allow teachers to take unpaid leave if they choose to stay home.

🗓 Pre-k & cluster programs: students and staff return Thurs., 2/11 🗓 Grades K – 5: Teachers and staff return 2/22; students return 3/1 🗓 Grades 6 – 8: Teachers and staff return 3/1; students return 3/8 pic.twitter.com/rqtupSwGTs — Chicago Public Schools (@ChiPubSchools) February 7, 2021

Mayor Lightfoot called it a victory for families.

“So, let me express my gratitude to our parents and our students for their fearlessness and for drawing superhuman patience to navigate everything that’s been thrown at you over this last year,” she stated. “This entire school year has been incredibly hard on you and your families and I understand that.”

Under the agreement, per-kindergarten students are expected to return Thursday while kindergarten through fifth grade students will return beginning in March.

HAPPENING NOW: Mayor Lightfoot and Chicago Public Schools CEO Dr. Jackson provide an update on CPS’ plan for a safe return to classrooms. https://t.co/wUtxWUBrGc — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) February 7, 2021

