https://www.oann.com/chiefs-assistant-coach-will-not-make-trip-to-super-bowl-after-accident/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=chiefs-assistant-coach-will-not-make-trip-to-super-bowl-after-accident



Tampa residents and visitors spend time on the Tampa Riverwalk near the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park ahead of the weekend’s Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit Tampa residents and visitors spend time on the Tampa Riverwalk near the Super Bowl Experience presented by Lowe’s at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park ahead of the weekend’s Super Bowl LV between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Tampa, Florida, U.S., February 5, 2021. REUTERS/Eve Edelheit

February 8, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. (Reuters) – Kansas City Chiefs linebackers coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, will not make the trip to Tampa for Sunday’s Super Bowl game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after being involved in a car accident, the team said on Saturday.

The Chiefs assistant coach was involved in a multi-vehicle pile-up in Missouri on Thursday that the team confirmed resulted in the injury of two young children.

The Kansas City Police Department (KCDP) said in a statement that one child injured in the accident was in critical condition, and they were conducting an investigation that could take weeks.

The Chiefs said on Saturday they were still in the information-gathering process and had no further comment.

Reid, 35, has been with the team since his father was hired by the franchise in 2013.

“Most criminal investigations take weeks to investigate. This is no different,” said KCDP media unit spokesperson Captain Dave Jackson in a statement. “Prosecutors typically would like a completed case file in order to file charges or decline, depending on what the evidence would indicate.

“In cases like this that may include toxicology, crash reconstruction, witness statements and a variety of other related pieces.”

The Chiefs went through a final practice at their Kansas City, Missouri, home field before boarding a charter for the trip to Florida.

The team’s flight is scheduled to land late Saturday afternoon in Tampa.

The accident did not appear to be a distraction for the Chiefs, with a pool report indicating players appeared in good spirits during the morning walk-through session.

“Good energy,” Andy Reid said. “It’s important to have that.

“This was just kind of a review day, so we go back through all the situations and make sure we have all those covered.”

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Chiefs opted to spend Super Bowl week at home and fly to Tampa only the day before the NFL championship game.

(Reporting by Steve Keating in Toronto, additional reporting Rory Carroll; Editing by Dan Grebler and David Gregorio)

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

