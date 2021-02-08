https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2021/02/08/chuck-schumer-promises-fair-and-honest-impeachment-trial-presiding-judge-who-has-already-said-trumps-guilty-agrees/

The Senate impeachment trial for former President Trump is scheduled to begin tomorrow, and super-partisan Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer is promising a fair and honest proceeding:

Because the trial involves somebody who is no longer president, the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice will not be presiding, and instead the “judge” will be Sen. Pat Leahy, who, like Schumer, says everything will be fair:

Just a week or so before Leahy made those remarks it was clear that this particular Senate “judge” has already decided on the defendant’s guilt:

Yep, sounds like it’s going to be a super fair trial, Sen. Schumer! *Eye roll*

