https://thepostmillennial.com/watch-cnn-pundits-lose-it-over-maskless-football-fans-at-super-bowl

If big tech continues censoring conservatives, that means our days on these platforms may be numbered. Please take a minute to sign up to our mailing list so we can stay in touch with you, our community. Subscribe Now!

CNN pundits went way out of their way to shame people in the Tampa area who were celebrating the Super Bowl, looking high and low for any possible violation of pandemic rules. They found them and were a bit merciless.

On late Sunday afternoon, just over an hour before the game’s start, CNN went live from Tampa to show the crowds of people in a bar.

Randi Kaye, the CNN correspondent on the scene said she was at “a very lively bar and restaurant, which is why I’m double masked.”

The camera pans the crowd, and they can see people, often without a mask, since they are eating and drinking, and Kaye quickly concludes “but that is allowed here in the city of Tampa right now.”

Possibly since they didn’t find anything egregious to show on camera at the bar, Kaye then says “but, let me show you a scene from last night in an area called Ybor City. We have some video to show you.”

CNN rolled video of crowds in Ybor City, which has already been reported on by many news outlets last night. Kaye continues:

“I spoke to the Tampa police and I asked them ‘what are you doing about this?’ ’cause a lot of people were very concerned. Apparently, the dance floors were full, and right now that’s not allowed during the pandemic.”

This continues an alarming trend of what critics are calling frivolous mask-shaming, and CNN was not the only left-leaning mask-shamer.

In one instance, activist Lisa Hendricks actually said that Tom Brady should wear a mask even though he repeatedly has tested negative for the coronavirus, and was not required to by law in that situation. She felt that he was wrong to not virtue signal.



