Brad Raffensperger

They just can’t quit Donald Trump.

Brad Raffensperger, the corrupt Georgia Secretary of State, launched an investigation into Trump’s phone calls to state election officials.

The investigation was launched after several complaints were filed over Trump’s phone calls to state election officials, including Raffensperger, asking them to look into voter fraud.

The complaint, which was filed Monday by George Washington University Law Professor John Banzhaf, alleged Donald Trump may have violated three Georgia state laws: conspiracy to commit election fraud, criminal solicitation to commit election fraud, and intentional interference with performance of election duties.

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives,” said Walter Jones, a spokesperson for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger’s office. “The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature. Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General.”

Trump blasted Raffensperger for recording his phone calls during his January 6 speech at The Ellipse.

Now Raffensperger is harassing Trump for asking election officials to do their job.

ABC reported:

In Trump’s first call to Georgia officials, made in December amid an ongoing audit, he had asked a chief investigator in Raffensperger’s office to “find the fraud,” telling them they would be a “national hero” for it, according to an individual familiar with the matter. In another call on Jan. 2, Trump repeatedly demanded that Raffensperger “find” the exact number of votes — 11,780 — he needed to be the victor in the Peach State, according to a recording of the call obtained by ABC News. Fulton County’s top prosecutor, District Attorney Fani Willis, has described the Trump-Raffensperger call as “disturbing,” saying in a statement after the calls first became public that if election officials refer the case to her, she’ll pursue it aggressively. “As I promised Fulton County voters last year, as District Attorney, I will enforce the law without fear or favor,” Willis said in a Jan. 4 statement. “Anyone who commits a felony violation of Georgia law in my jurisdiction will be held accountable. Once the investigation is complete, this matter, like all matters, will be handled by our office based on the facts and the law.” Once the investigation is finished, the board will vote whether or not to send a criminal referral to the state attorney general or district attorney.

President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden by more than 110,000 votes in Georgia on election night when all of a sudden Fulton County stopped counting ballots after a pipe burst.

Poll watchers were kicked out of the State Farm Arena tabulation center on election night, but crooked Democrat officials kept counting ballots for Joe Biden.

A few “workers” stayed behind and were seen pulling suitcases full of ballots out from under tables to be tabulated.

Instead of investigating the suitcases of ballots and the affidavits describing counterfeit ballots with machine-stamped bubbles for Joe Biden, Raffensperger is investigating Trump’s phone calls where he simply asked for election officials to do their job and find the fraud.

