March 4th is a date in many Trump supporters’ mind, with many believing the theory that in 1871 America became a corporation. According to those who believe this, they are pushing the narrative that President Trump will be inaugurated on March 4th as the 19th President of the United States of America, since, according to the theory, he would be reinstating America as a Constitutional Republic as opposed the corporation that we’ve allegedly been living under. An interesting development with pricing at Trump Hotel in Washington DC is potentially supporting this theory.

As explained in this episode of Let’s Talk Right Now, Trump Hotel has raised their prices from the normal $400-$600 a night to over $1300 per night only on the night of March 3rd, which is highly unusual. A similar thing occurred the night before President Trump’s inauguration in 2016. So what does this mean?

The mainstream media has even been pointing out that this corresponds with what they refer to as a “dangerous conspiracy theory” regarding Trump taking office. If this theory pans out to be true, as explained in this podcast, that would mean that Trump was able to prove that the election was stolen… thus, how would it be “dangerous” to have the duly elected President of the United States reclaim his rightful place in the White House?

Now, I’m not saying that this conspiracy theory is true. What I am pointing out is the interesting correlation between the pricing of the Trump Hotel in DC and the alleged inauguration that would occur on March 4th. What does this mean? Is Trump pulling strings behind the scenes attempting to forge a path back to the presidency? Will he be able to expose the Deep State’s rigging of the 2020 Election? Only time will tell. It is interesting, though, to see this seemingly strange change at Trump Hotel corresponding with a theory that, if true, would put President Trump back in his rightful place. Again, only time will tell.

Follow NOQ Report on



