https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cringe-joe-biden-creeps-nurse-repeatedly-asks-freshman-college-video/

Joe Biden on Monday creeped on a nurse who was giving him a video tour of a vaccination site in Arizona.

Biden hasn’t been able to sniff babies or molest women because the Covid pandemic has forced him to ‘socially distance’ so he settled for perving on a young woman ‘virtually.’

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked the nurse.

She responds, “No, no.”

TRENDING: Schumer, McConnell Reach Agreement on Trump Impeachment Trial – Here Are the Details

Sexist Biden kept creeping on her and replied, “You look like a freshman.”

She later told Biden that she has been a Registered Nurse for 9 years.

Cringe.

WATCH:

BIDEN: “Are you a freshman at the university?” Nurse: “No.” BIDEN: “I’m teasing… you look like a freshman.” Nurse: “Thank you.” Later tells Biden she’s been an RN for nine years pic.twitter.com/T1KLChOHXQ — Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

