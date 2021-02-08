https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cringe-joe-biden-creeps-nurse-repeatedly-asks-freshman-college-video/

Joe Biden on Monday creeped on a nurse who was giving him a video tour of a vaccination site in Arizona.

Biden hasn’t been able to sniff babies or molest women because the Covid pandemic has forced him to ‘socially distance’ so he settled for perving on a young woman ‘virtually.’

“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked the nurse.

She responds, “No, no.”

TRENDING: Schumer, McConnell Reach Agreement on Trump Impeachment Trial – Here Are the Details

Sexist Biden kept creeping on her and replied, “You look like a freshman.”

She later told Biden that she has been a Registered Nurse for 9 years.

Cringe.

WATCH:

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...