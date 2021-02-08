https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/cringe-joe-biden-creeps-nurse-repeatedly-asks-freshman-college-video/
Joe Biden on Monday creeped on a nurse who was giving him a video tour of a vaccination site in Arizona.
Biden hasn’t been able to sniff babies or molest women because the Covid pandemic has forced him to ‘socially distance’ so he settled for perving on a young woman ‘virtually.’
“Are you a freshman at the university?” Biden asked the nurse.
She responds, “No, no.”
Sexist Biden kept creeping on her and replied, “You look like a freshman.”
She later told Biden that she has been a Registered Nurse for 9 years.
Cringe.
WATCH:
BIDEN: “Are you a freshman at the university?”
Nurse: “No.”
BIDEN: “I’m teasing… you look like a freshman.”
Nurse: “Thank you.”
Later tells Biden she’s been an RN for nine years pic.twitter.com/T1KLChOHXQ
— Charlie Spiering (@charliespiering) February 8, 2021