Black Lives Matter-Antifa mobs have caused over one billion dollars in damages in cities across America since May. In Minneapolis alone Black Lives Matter mobs damaged or destroyed over 1,500 businesses or buildings.

Over 700 police officers were injured in the BLM riots — and that was back in June!

Black Lives Matter was linked to conservatively 91% of the riots that resulted in the most expensive property damage in US insurance history

Democrats incited the Black Lives Matter mobs for months as they destroyed communities across the country.

On Sunday Rep. Hakeem Jeffries told MSNBC that if the Trump legal team compares the BLM riots to the US Capitol Hill riots that would be “race-baiting.”

Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) commented on the possible defense of President Donald Trump’s Senate impeachment trial to equate the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol to the riots that took place during Black Lives Matter protests. Jeffries said on MSNBC “The Sunday Show” that such an argument would be a “false equivalence.” He then wondered how the two could be compared when the Black Lives Matter protests were peaceful 93 percent of the time and “consistent with the First Amendment” whereas the Capitol riot was “incited” by Trump. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries: “[I]t’s absolutely ridiculous, but it’s not surprising. It’s a false equivalence, and I believe it will be an attempt to engage in vicious race-baiting. The notion that you are going to equate some sporadic instances of civil unrest… how can you compare that to a violent attack on the Capitol when the president at the time summoned the mob to Washington, D.C., then incited the mob, and then directed the mob to march on the Capitol as part of an insurrection to halt the peaceful transfer of power, undermine our democracy, and resulting in the deaths of several Americans, including Officer Sicknick.

Rep. Jeffries is not the brightest bulb in the box.

Rep. Jeffries fears ‘race baiting’ could manifest in Trump’s potential #impeachment trial strategy, as Sen. Blumenthal comments on what could happen if the former president testifies.https://t.co/sdrlyEC64m via @TheSundayShow — The Sunday Show with Jonathan Capehart (@TheSundayShow) February 8, 2021

