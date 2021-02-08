https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrat-rep-maxine-waters-denies-encouraging-violence-against-trump-supporters-video/

82-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is now denying she ever encouraged violence against Trump supporters.

Maxine Waters on Sunday told MSNBC that she never glorified or encouraged violence against Republicans.

“As a matter of fact, if you look at the words that I used, the strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome. ‘Talk to them. Tell them they’re not welcome.’ I didn’t say, ‘Go and fight.’ I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence. And so they can’t make that stick.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)

.@RepMaxineWaters now says her urging supporters to be increasingly “confrontational” and “forceful” against Trump allies was not actually meant to incite violence pic.twitter.com/tRkHOUxD33 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) February 8, 2021

Maxine Waters is a liar and we have the video of her calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials.

In June 2018, Maxine Waters told a crowd of supporters in Los Angeles to confront and harass Trump officials if they were seen out in public.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

WATCH:

The same Maxine Waters that went on Joy Reid’s show to offer a venomous screed about how Republicans exist to threaten her life said this, calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials in June 2018. It’s safe to say Joy Reid also supported that. pic.twitter.com/QITIOy8bz5 — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) February 3, 2021

The liars at PolitiFact jumped in to protect Maxine Waters and laughably claimed she never said Trump supporters are “not welcome here.”

Maxine Waters literally said those words, but when have facts ever mattered to Marxists?

No, Rep. Maxine Waters didn’t say Trump supporters are “not welcome here” https://t.co/KaWVqnA8PH pic.twitter.com/HVQMb6deR1 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) February 8, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

