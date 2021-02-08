https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrat-rep-maxine-waters-denies-encouraging-violence-against-trump-supporters-video/

82-year-old Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) is now denying she ever encouraged violence against Trump supporters.

Maxine Waters on Sunday told MSNBC that she never glorified or encouraged violence against Republicans.

“As a matter of fact, if you look at the words that I used, the strongest thing I said was tell them they’re not welcome. ‘Talk to them. Tell them they’re not welcome.’ I didn’t say, ‘Go and fight.’ I didn’t say anybody was going to have any violence. And so they can’t make that stick.”

WATCH:

TRENDING: EXCLUSIVE: Suspicious Vehicle Seen Escorting Late Night Biden Ballot Van at TCF Center on Election Night (VIDEO)

Maxine Waters is a liar and we have the video of her calling for harassment and violence against Trump officials.

In June 2018, Maxine Waters told a crowd of supporters in Los Angeles to confront and harass Trump officials if they were seen out in public.

“If you see anybody from that cabinet in a restaurant, in a department store, at a gasoline station, you get out and you create a crowd. And you push back on them. And you tell them they’re not welcome anymore, anywhere,” Waters said.

WATCH:

The liars at PolitiFact jumped in to protect Maxine Waters and laughably claimed she never said Trump supporters are “not welcome here.”

Maxine Waters literally said those words, but when have facts ever mattered to Marxists?

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...