https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/democrats-cry-foul-say-tom-brady-winning-super-bowls-black-history-month-racist/

NFL quarterback Tom Brady won his seventh Super Bowl title on Sunday. This time Brady won as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer in Super Bowl LV.

Brady and the Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs 31-9 in Tom Brady’s 10th Super Bowl appearance.

Of course, this was too much for the left who said Tom Brady winning the Super Bowl on Black History Month was racist.

You knew this was coming.

TRENDING: Schumer, McConnell Reach Agreement on Trump Impeachment Trial – Here Are the Details

people are really taking the “tom brady racist for winning super bowl during black history month” jokes seriously 😬 yikes pic.twitter.com/fJZE17mrBL — Nathaniel Holloway III 🖤 (@blk_nh3) February 9, 2021

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

