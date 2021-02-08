https://thehill.com/homenews/administration/537937-doj-to-seek-resignations-of-most-trump-appointed-us

The Justice Department plans to seek the resignation of most U.S. attorneys appointed by former President TrumpDonald TrumpDominion spokesman: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘is begging to be sued’ DC officers who defended Capitol, family of Sicknick honored at Super Bowl US will rejoin UN Human Rights Council: report MORE, CNN reported Monday.

The transition move between administrations is expected to impact 56 U.S. attorneys who were confirmed by the Senate, a senior Justice Department official told CNN. The official said the calls for such resignations may begin as early as Tuesday.

The official said the process is anticipated to take weeks but did not indicate when the resignations would take effect. Department officials reportedly have scheduled a call with U.S. attorneys for the transition.

But President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ A US-Israel defense treaty has benefits — and perils White House: Biden won’t spend much time watching Trump impeachment trial MORE’s Justice Department plans to keep at least two prosecutors to continue their work. Acting Attorney General Monty Wilkinson requested Delaware U.S. Attorney David Weiss to stay on during a Monday call in order to keep working on his investigation into the president’s son, Hunter Biden, according to CNN.

Special counsel John DurhamJohn DurhamEx-FBI lawyer gets 1-year probation for altering email in Trump campaign probe Trump says he is declassifying more documents in Russia probe Kevin Clinesmith did wrong, but why is he the FBI’s fall guy? MORE, appointed by former Attorney General William Barr Bill BarrPsaki aims to clarify Biden comment praising ‘vast majority’ of FBI agents Over 40 lawmakers sign letter urging Merrick Garland to prioritize abolishing death penalty Biden’s cyber priorities zero in on Russian hack MORE, will also be asked to continue his investigation into the origins of the previous probe into the Trump campaign’s links to Russia. But he will resign as U.S. attorney for the District of Connecticut.

The Justice Department did not immediately return The Hill’s request for comment.

The move to ask for the resignation of a previous administration’s appointed U.S. attorneys is seen as a mostly routine move.

Trump’s first attorney general, Jeff Sessions Jefferson (Jeff) Beauregard SessionsDoug Jones joining CNN as political commentator DOJ rescinds ‘zero tolerance’ border policy behind family separations With another caravan heading North, a closer look at our asylum law MORE, called on 46 U.S. attorneys appointed by former President Obama to resign. Currently, 25 of the 94 U.S. attorneys are operating in an acting manner after several appointed by Trump resigned following his election loss.

Acting U.S. Attorney for D.C. Michael Sherwin, a career prosecutor appointed by Barr, is also expected to keep pursuing investigations into the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Biden has chosen Merrick Garland Merrick Brian GarlandBiden’s commission on the judiciary must put justice over politics Cotton tries to squeeze Democrats on expanding the Supreme Court The Hill’s Morning Report – Presented by Facebook – Cheney keeps leadership post; Dems to punish Greene MORE to serve as his attorney general, but Garland has yet to be confirmed by the Senate. His confirmation hearing was initially requested to begin on Monday, but Sen. Lindsey Graham Lindsey Olin GrahamLawmakers lay blame on Trump over riot as second impeachment trial looms Sunday shows – Trump impeachment trial, stimulus dominate Graham says Trump will have ‘a place in history’ for Capitol riots MORE (S.C.), the top Republican on the Senate Judiciary Committee, denied that request in early February citing Trump’s second impeachment trial, beginning on Tuesday, as as a “roadblock.”

The House impeached Trump a week before the end of his presidency, on a charge of inciting the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6 that resulted in five deaths. Trump’s legal team has called for the Senate to dismiss the trial, saying the effort is unconstitutional because he no longer holds office.

