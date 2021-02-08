http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/STu08glst2k/

Marvel Studios’s Avengers: Endgame and Armor Wars star Don Cheadle is claiming that cancel culture is “not really real” and is “just a fabrication,” despite the fact the he has previously promoted a group whose sole stated purpose is to cancel conservative news outlets by putting them out of business.

The Ocean’s Eleven star recently argued that cancel culture doesn’t really exist during an interview with Fox News to promote his Michelob commercial that aired during the Super Bowl LV telecast on Sunday.

“I think that cancel culture, a lot of that is just a fabrication. It’s not really real,” he said. “I don’t think a lot of people who are crying about being canceled are really ‘canceled.’ I think they just don’t enjoy the spot that they had before.”

Don Cheadle’s claims appear to contradict his past promotion of Sleeping Giants, the far-left activist group that seeks to demonetize conservative news outlets by harassing their advertisers so they stop their advertising, and by pressuring social media companies to ban conservative voices from their platforms.

In 2019, Don Cheadle wore a Sleeping Giants hat when he appeared on NBC’s Saturday Night Live. Sleeping Giants even promoted the actor’s SNL appearance, highlighting the cap that features the group’s raised-fist logo.

Okay, we tried all day to be cool about the legendary @DonCheadle wearing our cap last night on @nbcsnl, but yeah, fuck that. pic.twitter.com/b4s9gwEdph — Sleeping Giants (@slpng_giants) February 17, 2019

Sleeping Giants, co-founded by Matt Rivitz, got a taste of its own medicine last year when co-founder Nandini Jammi resigned from the organization, accusing Rivitz of discriminating against her as a “woman of color.” In a Medium article, Jammi accused Rivitz of refusing to admit that she co-founded the far-left group, saying that he tried to marginalize her involvement in the company.

Don Cheadle was one of Hollywood’s most vocal anti-Trump voices during the presidential race. In 2019, he called President Trump the “most frightening human being on the planet” while warning that re-electing Trump could “end us all.”

