(CNBC) — U.S. stocks climbed on Monday, building on a recent rally to record levels as investors remained optimistic about further Covid stimulus and an economic recovery.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 237 points to a fresh all-time high. The S&P 500 gained 0.5% to reach a record high. The blue-chip Dow and the S&P 500 have risen for six days straight, marking their longest winning streak since August. The Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.6%, also hitting a new intraday record.

The Russell 2000 jumped 2.2% to another record high, after gaining 7.7% last week for its best weekly performance since June. The small-cap benchmark has surged more than 15% in 2021 as investors flocked to beaten-up value names amid rising hopes for a fast rebound in the economy.

