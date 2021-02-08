https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/exclusive-suspicious-vehicle-seen-escorting-late-night-biden-ballot-van-tcf-center-election-night-video/

On Wednesday morning, November 3rd President Trump was ahead of Joe Biden in the swing state of Michigan by over 100,000 votes.

This appeared to be another solid win for President Trump in a swing state he won in 2016. The ballot counting in Detroit, Michigan on election night took place at the TCF Center, formerly known as Cobo Hall.

Then late at night, a string of suspicious events changed the momentum for the Trump Team. GOP observers later testified that at 3:30 AM in the morning vehicles drove into the TCF Center and delivered fraudulent ballots for Joe Biden.

The Gateway Pundit reported this on Wednesday morning November 4th after the incident.

At least three election observers later testified in sworn affidavits that they witnessed vehicles delivering fraudulent ballots to the TCF Center early in the morning on November 4th.

Michigander Shane Trejo witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop that gave Joe Biden an outstanding lift. “There were thousands of ballots in each box,” Trejo says. “There were at least 50 boxes that I saw unloaded at 3:30 am, well after the 8:00 pm deadline for ballots to show up.”

After these ballot drops Joe Biden took the lead in Michigan.

Shane Trejo explained how the timing was important. The Biden Ballot Drop took place at the end of one shift. The ballots were left uncounted. So when the new shift came to count ballots they didn’t know where the ballots had come from.

Former Michigan State Senator Pat Colbeck was also present at the TCF Center on the morning of November 4th. Senator Colbeck also witnessed the 3:30 am Biden Ballot Drop. Colbeck spoke with The Gateway Pundit back in November, “I went back there and I witnessed a mini-panel truck if you will with a Detroit Election Bureau regalia all over the side and a vehicle ID number on it… And inside of it, and this gets into some chain of custody discussions, there was no indication that there was a Republican and a Democrat (present) during transfer. We don’t know if they stopped by a sidestreet in Coney Island and picked up a few more ballots during transfer. We have no way of verifying any of that information.”

The authorities and media in Michigan were completely uninterested in following up on this shocking story.

On Friday The Gateway Pundit released a video of the late-night ballot dumps at the TCF Center in Detroit, Michigan.

We caught the fraud on video.

** At 3:23 AM The Gateway Pundit has an exclusive video of a white van registered to the city of Detroit entering the gate into the TCF Center.

** At 3:25 AM we discovered a video from a second camera showing three individuals unloading over 50 boxes of ballots in a hallway inside the TCF Building and just outside the counting room.

** The ballots were then wheeled away on carts into the ballot counting room.

** The van is then seen on video leaving the center about 25 minutes later.

** Then we saw the van returning an hour later, entering the TCF Center again and unloading more boxes of ballots.

** The white van was escorted by a black sports car for both ballot deliveries.

** The white van was allowed through an electronic gate to enter the TCF complex.

Today we have more video proof of the Biden ballot dump.

Detroit city official Chris Thomas signed an affidavit admitting to one late-night ballot dump at the TCF Center. Thomas said 41 boxes of ballots were delivered.

This was a lie. The Gateway Pundit has video proof that the van made two ballot drops at the TCF Center. We also have proof that over 60 boxes of ballots were unloaded at the arena in just the first ballot dump.

And we also have a video that the white van was escorted by a suspicious vehicle.

A black Hyundai Elantra also drove into the TCF Center in the early morning on November 4th.

The Gateway Pundit was able to identify the vehicle. It was registered in Pennsylvania and then registered in Michigan in October. The car had a new title but they kept the old Pennsylvania plates on the car. We believe the vehicle is registered to Enterprise rent-a-car.

We now know that the source for the mainstream media reports, Chris Thomas, has not been truthful at all in his legal affidavits.

We also know the local officials and their far-left media lackeys keep changing their story — while our reports have remained consistent and correct.

And we also know these ballots came into the center without the proper chain of custody documentation.

These ballots should have been disqualified.

Here is our latest investigative video from the TCF Center on November 4th.

Special thanks to Cassandra Fairbanks and our investigative team who did an outstanding job on this project.

