https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/failed-dem-house-candidate-pam-keith-wants-to-know-how-donald-trumps-role-on-january-6-was-any-different-than-osama-bin-ladens-on-9-11/
What a shame that Pam Keith failed to get elected to the House of Representatives. What Congress definitely needs more of is people with takes like this:
Osama Bin Laden did not fly planes into any U.S. buildings.
He just asked & inspired people to do it, drew money & resources to the effort, set the timing & launched the execution from afar.
In what way was Donald Trump’s role in 1/6 ANY DIFFERENT?
— Pam Keith, Esq. (@PamKeithFL) February 7, 2021
“Donald Trump is the same as Osama bin Laden,” send tweet.
This would be an elegant closing argument in front of a jury.
— Eric Garland (@ericgarland) February 7, 2021
If Eric Garland thinks it’s an elegant argument, that should be one of your first clues that your argument is anything but elegant.
You are insane. https://t.co/zAb92Cy8PS
— Damon (@iB1t3) February 8, 2021
You’re quite mad, you know. https://t.co/KNVBYi1dWE
— Space Lazar Wolf (@NathanWurtzel) February 8, 2021
Do yourself a favor… Part 2 . Go to the replies of this tweet and block everyone who agrees with this person’s take.
It might take a minute… but it’s worth your time. https://t.co/r4ZUIyXody
— Eddi NeSmith🪖 (@gamecocksSecE) February 8, 2021