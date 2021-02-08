https://twitchy.com/sarahd-313035/2021/02/08/failed-dem-house-candidate-pam-keith-wants-to-know-how-donald-trumps-role-on-january-6-was-any-different-than-osama-bin-ladens-on-9-11/

What a shame that Pam Keith failed to get elected to the House of Representatives. What Congress definitely needs more of is people with takes like this:

“Donald Trump is the same as Osama bin Laden,” send tweet.

If Eric Garland thinks it’s an elegant argument, that should be one of your first clues that your argument is anything but elegant.

