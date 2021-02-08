https://clashdaily.com/2021/02/texas-cuts-medicaid-funding-planned-parenthood/

This ball started rolling five years ago when a certain undercover video caught abortionists negotiating for the sale of baby parts.

After that video from the Center for Medical Progress went public, the ensuing investigation led Texas down the road toward ‘cutting the cord’ between Planned Parenthood and easy access to government largesse.

There was a fight and all of the unavoidable battles in court one might expect any time a lucrative pork project dressed up as a ‘human right’ is threatened.

As of [February 3rd], Texas is no longer funding Planned Parenthood, having successfully removed the abortion company from the state’s list of eligible Medicaid providers. The move comes a few months after the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that Texas had the right to determine for itself whether or not to fund a particular provider through its Medicaid program. In that ruling, which I covered for NRO late last November, the Fifth Circuit reversed lower court rulings that had blocked both Texas and Louisiana from defunding Planned Parenthood. The decision came from the entire court, undoing a previous three-judge-panel ruling against Texas. — NationalReview

The implications of this decision are not merely policy implcations. They extend past merely political and financial arguments and delve into the deeper moral questions of our generation, in which both sides claim the moral high ground.

Here’s the moral argument you won’t hear reported on one of the left’s so-called ‘mainstream’ papers.

The fact that Planned Parenthood is subsidized by taxpayers anywhere to begin with is mind-boggling. The abortion Goliath, according to its own annual report, kills 947 children a day. That’s analogous to four dozen kindergarten classrooms full of children, snuffed out by one catastrophically violent organization, day after day. Sit with that thought for a minute, and then consider the fact that the organization takes in $616 million in annual taxpayer funding, all while openly and proudly butchering our children en masse. …Speaking of public opinion, Texas’s move to protect taxpayers from the forced funding of Planned Parenthood is a smart, popular policy. Voters don’t support taxpayer funding of abortion — and make no mistake: funding Planned Parenthood is funding abortion. Planned Parenthood’s own president told The Washington Post in December that abortion is “a critically important part of what we do.” She said that calling abortion a small part of Planned Parenthood’s model is a way of “stigmatizing” abortion. “We are a proud abortion provider. We believe that abortion is health care… so I don’t like to marginalize it in that way.” Yet, in a new survey commissioned by Students for Life of America last month, the critically important voter bloc of 18- to 34-year-olds (Millennials and Gen Z) reported themselves staunchly opposed to funding abortion at home and abroad. Young voters opposed forced taxpayer funding of abortion in the US by a margin of 48 percent to 36 percent. Moves to expand abortion industry subsidies aren’t just immoral; they’re out of touch and tone-deaf. Texas got this one right. — TownHall

Citizens compelled to pay their tax dollars to murder innocent American children is no small matter — especially when that same organization is so flush with money that it can reliably be counted upon to dump millions of dollars into tilting political races toward the political left.

The moral arguments brought out by the left, claiming that abortion somehow counts as ‘women’s health’ is all-too-familiar. Since there have been conflicting rulings in related cases at the circuit level, sometimes in favor of the pro-life position, and a fewer number against, it is a matter of time before this dispute gets kicked up to the highest court.

