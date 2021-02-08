https://onenewsnow.com/sports/2021/02/08/follow-the-science-biology-trumps-identity-when-it-comes-to-sports

More than a dozen senators have introduced a bill to bar biological males from competing in women’s sports.

Senator Mike Lee (R-Utah) is the primary sponsor of the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act. “When transgender athletes compete against women, women’s sports are no longer women’s sports – they become unisex athletic events,” the senator says. “This bill would protect the opportunity of girls throughout America to athletically compete against other girls.”

At least 13 other senators (listed below) have joined Lee in pushing the legislation, which was introduced on Thursday.

Attorney Christiana Holcomb of Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF) feels the legislation is necessary because it fundamentally destroys a level playing field when males are allowed to compete as females.

Holcomb

“Women and girls deserve the opportunity to compete and enjoy the possibility of athletic victory, but allowing males who identify as female to compete in girls’ sports destroys fair competition and erases women’s athletic prospects,” says Holcomb. “We commend Senator Lee and his colleagues for introducing the Protection of Women and Girls in Sports Act, commonsense legislation that clarifies this important but simple truth.”

Holcomb adds that, for years, Title IX has protected equal athletic opportunities, but when policymakers pretend biological differences are irrelevant or non-existent, they distort the law and reality – and women and girls, she laments, bear the brunt of the consequences.

“In Connecticut, for example, two males dominated girls’ track after they began competing as females, capturing 15 women’s championships and shattering long-standing female track records,” Holcomb continues. “Comparably gifted and trained males will always have physical advantages over females – that’s the entire premise behind women’s sports.

“We’re grateful Senator Lee and his fellow senators are simply affirming that biology, not identity, is what matters in athletics.”

The full list of cosponsors includes: Senators Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-Miss.), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Tom Cotton (R-Ark.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.), Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Rand Paul (R-Ky.), and Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.).

Outside organizations in support of the bill include: Concerned Women for America, American Principles Project, Family Research Council, Ethics & Public Policy Center, Alliance Defending Freedom, Save Women’s Sports, Heritage Action for America, Independent Women’s Forum, United States Conference of Catholic Bishops, Family Policy Alliance, and Women’s Liberation Front.