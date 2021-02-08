https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/for-15-a-month-you-can-be-a-comrade-to-anarchist-writer-of-nbc-news-hit-piece-against-dolly-parton-ad/

As Twitchy reported Monday morning, NBC News made a big mistake when it chose to feature under its “THINK” banner a piece trashing Dolly Parton’s “5 to 9” Super Bowl commercial for Squarespace. “The gig economy is a wretched alternative to a stable paycheck and proper benefits, and efforts to paint it as a matter of ‘independence’ or ‘being one’s own boss’ downplay how hard it is for so many gig workers to make ends meet,” wrote Kim Kelly. Believe it or not, though, some want to be their own boss, and for them, Squarespace is a viable way to set up a website to launch their businesses.

We’d have left it at that, but Marina Medvin did some digging on the author of the piece, who shared that “it’s so disappointing to read the lyrics to this new song and hear her literally sing the praises of ‘working, working, working.’” If you check Kelly’s bio at the bottom of the piece, it says she writes on “labor, politics and working-class resistance” for such sites as Teen Vogue.

Medvin also found out that Kelly describes herself as “a journalist, organizer, anarchist, and all-around troublemaker,” and if you like her freelance work, you can become a “Comrade” by subscribing to her Patreon account at $15 a month.

NBC published an “anarchist” socialist’s disparagement of hard work, Dolly Parton, and capitalism. pic.twitter.com/3fWi3Y8z3y — Marina Medvin 🇺🇸 (@MarinaMedvin) February 8, 2021

Literally wasn’t about working overtime, but they have to be commies — DaveCoffee ☕ (@DaveCothran) February 8, 2021

Work is a four letter word to some 🤪 — 🇺🇸Major Matt Mason🇺🇲 (@doublenaught) February 8, 2021

“What’s her deal?”

“Sir, I believe she’s an 11 year old anarchist.”

“How’s her writing.”

“It’s hot garbage but she fits the demo we are looking for.”

“Run it!!!” — I say Dude a LOT (@DudeBro2020) February 8, 2021

“Hi, I’m a socialist. Here’s my gofundme & patreon pages if you want to subscribe to my content & support me.” What a clown. 🙄 — Leslie McAdoo Gordon (@McAdooGordon) February 8, 2021

That pesky hard work keeping everyone down again! — Populist Stock Shorter (@BigFamProject) February 8, 2021

In their terrible world, working hard and getting ahead can’t be fair to those that don’t want to work hard. Any desire to work hard or succeed must be considered an unfair advantage. — often uncommon (no apologies) (@oftenuncommon) February 8, 2021

Yep. During university I had a temp job w/a unionized utility & made the mistake of finishing up some extra work at my desk during break. The boss *ordered* me to always leave my desk for the entire duration of all breaks so I wouldn’t gain an unfair advantage over the others 🙄 — Sax (@OllieSax) February 8, 2021

“I mean, like, everyone should just make a Patreon” — RicoBoscosHead (@BoscosHead) February 8, 2021

“I hate capitalism, but please subscribe to my patreon” is the most Bernie thing ever. — Generalissimo One Horse Pony (@rayrothfe) February 8, 2021

These ideologies scream I’m privileged — American Party (@realAPAmerica) February 8, 2021

Related:

‘You come for Dolly you come for ALL of us!’ NBC News finds out the HARD way why you never EVER go after Dolly Parton https://t.co/yMcRmGEVdv — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) February 8, 2021

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

