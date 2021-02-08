https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/former-chief-staff-mark-meadows-drops-bomb-power-drunk-democrats-trump-offered-assistance-multiple-times-dc-officials-january-6th-video/

Former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows joined Maria Bartiromo yesterday on Sunday Morning Futures.

During their discussion, Mark Meadows dropped this BOMB on the power-drunk Democrats who are out for blood.

According to Mark Meadows President Trump offered Capitol Police, national guard and even offered the Department of Defense to help protect Washington DC prior to the January 6th protests.

Via The Palmieri Report:

Meadows told Bartiromo “we also know that in January, but also throughout the summer, that the president was very vocal in making sure that we had plenty of National Guard, plenty of additional support because he supports our rule of law and supports our law enforcement and offered additional help.” “Even in January, that was a given, as many as 10,000 National Guard troops were told to be on the ready by the Secretary of Defense” Meadows added “That was a direct order from President Trump and yet here is what we see, all kinds of blame going around but yet not a whole lot of accountability.” “That accountability needs to rest where it ultimately should be and that’s on capitol hill” he added.

Someone needs to shoot this off to that nasty liar Liz Cheney.

