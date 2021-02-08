https://thehill.com/homenews/senate/537786-former-missouri-state-senator-announces-bid-for-us-senate

Former Missouri state Sen. Scott Sifton (D) announced Monday that he will challenge Sen. Roy BluntRoy Dean BluntDemocratic senator demands Rand Paul wear a mask on Senate floor Republicans seek to play offense in vote-a-rama Missouri newspaper urges Hawley, Blunt to ‘bring Trump to justice’ MORE (R-Mo.) in 2022.

Although Sifton will challenge Blunt, his campaign announcement video focuses on Sen. Josh Hawley Joshua (Josh) David HawleyConservative doubtful on Cheney reelection prospects after impeachment vote Biden immigration policy looks beyond reversing Trump Daines seeks to block Haaland confirmation to Interior MORE (R-Mo.) and his challenge to the results of the 2020 presidential election in several states. The spot opens with an image of Hawley making a gesture of solidarity to protesters hours before pro-Trump mobs stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“When he raised his fist and betrayed our democracy, Josh Hawley showed us who he really is,” Sifton says the video. “And when Sen. Blunt was too weak to stand up to his party’s lies, he showed us who he is too.”

Excited to announce I am running for United States Senator here in Missouri! Josh Hawley and Roy Blunt have shown us who they are. Now we have the chance to show who we are as Missourians. I need your help! Visit our campaign website at https://t.co/Qu5E65ZgUI to get started. pic.twitter.com/69fdUgY7fE — Scott Sifton (@ScottSifton) February 8, 2021

Sifton goes on to say he “believe[s] in a Missouri where we raise our hands to support voting rights, not violent insurrection; to salute classroom teachers, not cop killers; and stand up for racial justice, not white supremacy.”

Hawley, who has become a top Democratic target for his challenge to the election results, will not be up for reelection until 2024. Blunt did not ultimately join the GOP senators challenging the results, but did not acknowledge President Biden’s victory.

Sifton in his campaign launch also highlighted his record on issues such as abortion rights, labor law and state anti-discrimination ordinances.

The former state senator, who served from 2013 to 2021, had earlier said he would run for the Democratic nomination for governor in 2020 before announcing in summer 2019 that he would instead back state auditor Nicole Galloway. Galloway lost to Gov. Mike Parson (R) by about 16 points.

