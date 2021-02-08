https://hannity.com/media-room/gaetz-on-dems-when-will-these-people-stop-focusing-on-donald-trump-and-start-focusing-on-america/

“All of the dirty tricks from Adam Schiff’s bag of tricks can’t change the facts… There shouldn’t be an impeachment,” he added.

“It’s obvious to the American people that the Democrats can’t win a fair fight… So you see Democrats do everything they can to limit our ability to call witnesses, limit our ability to yield time,” said Gaetz.

Republican Congressman Matt Gaetz spoke with Sean Hannity Tuesday night on the Democrats’ public impeachment hearings; saying Adam Schiff’s “dirty tricks” simply can’t change the facts regarding President Trump and the Ukraine.

GAETZ ON HANNITY: We’re Seeing a True Fissure in the Democratic Party

posted by Hannity Staff – 9.19.19

Congressman Matt Gaetz stopped-by ‘Hannity’ Wednesday night to weigh-in on Corey Lewandowski’s explosive hearing on Capitol Hill; saying we’re beginning to see a “true fissure” within the Democratic Party.

“I’m watching Corey Lewandowski, and even Democrats are expressing their frustration,” said Hannity.

“Corey Lewandowski was very precise. Democrats looked like a dog chasing a car, and then caught it and then did not know what to do about it. We know the radical left says terrible things, but you should hear what they’re saying about one another,” said Gaetz.

“Behind closed doors, we’re seeing a true fissure in the Democratic Party. You’ve got moderate Democrats saying it’s a crazy idea bringing Corey Lewandowski forward,” he added.

Lewandowski slammed Jerrold Nadler’s Judiciary Committee Tuesday; saying the Russia-Collusion narrative is the “greatest crime committed against the American people” in a generation.

“I think this fake Russia-Collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against the American people in our generation, if not ever… Members of certain bodies refuse to accept election results,” said Lewandowski.

“If this had been done by a different President to a different party the same way it was done to Donald Trump, those people would already be thrown out of office and people would be in jail. But when you support Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama, there’s a different set of rules,” he added.

.@CLewandowski_ tells the House Judiciary Committee “the fake Russian collusion narrative is the greatest crime committed against our people in a generation, if not ever.” “If this were done by a different president to a different party … people would be in jail.” pic.twitter.com/vxw104LvfO — Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) September 17, 2019

President Trump praised Lewandowski’s comments on social media, writing “Such a beautiful Opening Statement by Corey Lewandowski! Thank you Corey!”

https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1174017425068576769?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.foxnews.com%2Fpolitics%2Fcombative-lewandowski-frustrates-democrats-as-impeachment-related-hearing-descends