The Georgia secretary of state’s office is investigating former President TrumpDonald TrumpDominion spokesman: MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell ‘is begging to be sued’ DC officers who defended Capitol, family of Sicknick honored at Super Bowl US will rejoin UN Human Rights Council: report MORE’s efforts to overturn the election results in the Peach State, which included a phone call he placed to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in early January.

Walter Jones Walter JonesSupreme Court declines to hear case challenging unlimited super PAC fundraising Experts warn Georgia’s new electronic voting machines vulnerable to potential intrusions, malfunctions Georgia restores 22,000 voter registrations after purge MORE, a spokesman for the office, confirmed the probe in a Monday statement and described it as “fact-finding and administrative.”

“The Secretary of State’s office investigates complaints it receives. The investigations are fact-finding and administrative in nature,” Jones said. “Any further legal efforts will be left to the Attorney General.”

The investigation is likely to focus in part on a Jan. 2 phone call in which Trump pressed Raffensberger to “find” the votes necessary to overturn his electoral loss in Georgia and issued veiled threats.

“The ballots are corrupt, and they’re brand new, and they don’t have seals, and there’s a whole thing with the ballots. But the ballots are corrupt. And you are going to find that they are — which is totally illegal — it is more illegal for you than it is for them because, you know, what they did and you’re not reporting it. That’s a criminal, that’s a criminal offense. And you can’t let that happen. That’s a big risk to you and to Ryan, your lawyer,” Trump said during the hourlong phone call.

“All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have because we won the state,” he continued.

Trump in the months following the election falsely claimed that he won Georgia, despite numerous recounts showing President Biden Joe BidenDemocrats say Trump impeachment defense ‘wholly without merit’ A US-Israel defense treaty has benefits — and perils White House: Biden won’t spend much time watching Trump impeachment trial MORE narrowly won the state.

Georgia was among multiple states where Trump’s lawyers unsuccessfully filed lawsuits to challenge the results. Gabriel Sterling, a top Georgia elections official, repeatedly and publicly pushed back on Trump’s baseless claims of electoral fraud.

Trump in December also pressured Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp Brian Kemp‘Purple America’ will set political direction in 2022 Republicans worry Greene could be drag on party in suburbs Pass the rescue bill — with or without Republicans MORE (R) to convene a special legislative session to overturn the results, a demand Kemp did not obey. Trump has publicly targeted Kemp, calling for him to resign and face a primary in the 2022 gubernatorial election.

Meanwhile, Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) is deciding whether to open a criminal inquiry into Trump’s efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, according to The New York Times.

