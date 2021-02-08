https://hannity.com/media-room/gingrich-by-summer-bidens-immigration-plan-will-be-a-disaster-they-live-in-a-fantasy-world/

GINGRICH ON HANNITY: Every Day Trial Drags on Democrats Look ‘Smaller, More Political, Destructive’

posted by Hannity Staff – 1.30.20

Former Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich spoke with Sean Hannity Wednesday on the never-ending impeachment charade taking place in the Senate; saying every day the trial goes on “Democrats look smaller and more destructive.”

“They want to drag this out for another month or two. The country’s already opposed to dragging it out… This is not working. The Democrats should vote to have no more witnesses. Every day this goes on the Democrats look smaller, more political, more destructive to America,” said Gingrich.

“There’s no reason to have more witnesses because there’s no case. There is no case,” he added.

Watch Gingrich on ‘Hannity’ above.