(STUDY FINDS) — FRESNO, Calif. — Grapes are a great source of nutrients that keep the inside of a person’s body healthy and strong. A new study finds they may also be doing the same thing for a person’s skin as well. Researchers with the University of Alabama at Birmingham find the fruit can protect the skin against damage from ultraviolet light.

The data, released by the California Table Grape Commission, finds consuming over two cups of grapes a day can increase resistance to a sunburn by nearly 75 percent. Led by principle investigator Craig Elmets, M.D., the team examined how eating whole grape powder daily for two weeks impacted each participant’s Minimal Erythema Dose (MED).

The MED is a person’s threshold for UV radiation within 24 hours. Once someone reaches their limit, the skin becomes red and it can result in a sunburn. Using a daily dose of grape powder equal to 2.25 cups of grapes, study authors discovered that the MED rises by 74.8 percent.

