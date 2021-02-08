https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/grenell-trump-intelligence-biden/2021/02/08/id/1009093

Former acting Director of National Intelligence Ric Grenell on Monday blasted President Joe Biden for suggesting former President Donald Trump shouldn’t get intelligence briefings, calling it an example of how Democrat “insiders … control intelligence narratives.”

In an interview on Newsmax TV’s “National Report,” Grenell called the Trump block “unacceptable.”

“This is the game. This is how they control the narrative,” he said of Washington powerbrokers. “They think the rest of us are stupid, and so they want to spoon feed us everything.”

“It always troubles me when insiders in Washington tried to really control and manipulate information, this is really unacceptable. There’s no reason why the Biden administration, President Biden is trying to muscle out Donald Trump, really cancel him altogether in a variety of different ways.”

Grenell also called it “infuriating” that White House press secretary Jen Psaki has now conceded that Hunter Biden has had ties in China that he is going to “unwind.”

“They think we’re stupid. They think the rest of us don’t get what they’re doing,” he said of Washington Democrats. “They live in this bubble in Washington, D.C. and they say, first of all, not to look at Hunter Biden’s laptop with all of this information because it’s Russian disinformation.”

“Ask yourself why that is now they’re admitting that ‘oh, he’s gotta unwind himself,” he added. “They just told us he didn’t have anything to do with China. Now he’s gotta unwind it and we’ve got a press corps in Washington D.C. that’s got their head in the sand. This is the problem.”

According to Grenell, the national agenda is no longer defined by a “fight between Republicans and Democrats.”

“We have a fight between Washington, D.C., elites trying to control the message … and the rest of us on the outside,” Grenell said. “It’s time Washington starts listening to us —the people who don’t live there.”

Important: See Newsmax TV now carried in 70 million cable homes, on DirecTV Ch. 349, Dish Network Ch. 216, Xfinity Ch. 1115, Spectrum, U-verse Ch. 1220, FiOS Ch. 615, Optimum Ch. 102, Cox cable, Suddenlink Ch. 102, CenturyLink 1209, Mediacom Ch. 277, Frontier 615 or Find More Cable Systems – Click Here.

Related Stories:

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

