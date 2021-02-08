https://www.theblaze.com/news/david-hogg-advisory-board-pillow

Gun control activist David Hogg announced a new member of the advisory board for his pillow company meant to compete with Mike Lindell’s MyPillow empire, but his critics responded with mockery and laughter on social media.

Hogg, 20, announced Thursday that he would start a pillow company in order to give those on the left an alternative to the MyPillow offering by Lindell, who is a fervent supporter of former President Donald Trump and has funded legal efforts to overturn the election.

On Monday, he announced the first hire for his pillow company, LGBTQ activist Brandon Wolfe.

“I’m thrilled to announce the addition of Brandon Wolf ( @bjoewolf ) to the Pillow Company’s activist advisory board. Brandon has years of experience in organizing for gun violence prevention, LGBTQ rights and he’s also just an awesome person,” tweeted Hogg.

Wolf is also a survivor of the 2016 attack on the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Florida.

Critics of Hogg and his gun control activism took to Twitter to mock him for hiring another activist for a business meant to produce a profit.

“I honestly believe that if I gave my 10 year old a little seed money, he would be far more competent at making and selling pillows (or anything else) than Hogg and his band of merry men,” said Pradheep Shanker, NRO contributor.

“Will your pillow business involve, at any point, the sale and manufacture of actual pillows?” replied conservative commentator Matt Walsh.

“It’s like they really believe they can run a business based entirely on a virtue signal. Let’s see if that works out,” responded Karlyn Borysenko, a social media commentator.

“I may not be an industry expert with empirical working knowledge in sleeping products, but I am beginning to wonder about the intense lack of interest in Hogg hiring anyone who knows a damned thing about pillows,” said another user.

“This was already a Portlandia episode,” said another critic.

Hogg gained prominence when he publicly excoriated Republicans and blamed them for the heinous massacre in Parkland, Florida, in February 2018.

