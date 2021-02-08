https://www.toddstarnes.com/show/cbs-reporter-pull-up-your-pants-take-off-your-bra-and-be-a-man/

Today we salute CBS Radio broadcaster Kevin Harlan.

Harlan delivered what will go down in broadcasting history as the best Super Bowl call in the modern history of the game.

Watch what happened when “some guy in a bra” interrupted the game Sunday night.

Kevin Harlan absolutely nailed the streaker call pic.twitter.com/b39wmGTiG2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 8, 2021

