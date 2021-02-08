https://www.dailywire.com/news/hollywoods-screen-actors-guild-bans-trump-for-antagonism-days-after-he-resigned

The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that Donald Trump had been officially banned on Sunday. The union first explored the possible expulsion of Trump last month, and cited his “antagonism” toward its members and disregard for its values when justifying the decision.

On the SAG-AFTRA website, in a post titled “SAG-AFTRA National Board Passes Resolution Barring Donald Trump from Future Re-Admission,” union president Gabrielle Carteris was reported to have said “It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated.”

“An attack against one is an attack against all,” Carteris continued.

The resolution, which was passed by the SAG-AFTRA National Board during a Zoom meeting, cited “the same concerns that prompted the initial disciplinary charges — which were resolved by Trump’s resignation on Thursday — notably his antagonism of the union’s journalist members and disregard for the values and integrity of the union.”

SAG and AFTRA merged in 2012, and Trump has been a member of both organizations since 1989. According to the Daily Caller, “The ban doesn’t affect Trump’s pensions and he will be able to work in SAG-AFTRA’s jurisdiction.”

Trump went viral on Twitter last week when, days before SAG-AFTRA made the decision to prevent Trump from ever rejoining, he resigned from the organization. His resignation letter was widely shared on Twitter.

The Screen Actor’s Guild threatened Donald Trump with removal from their membership because of the events on Jan. 6. He just sent them this letter and resigned 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uT8hu2SlQh — Caleb Hull (I’m With the CCP Don’t Ban Me) (@CalebJHull) February 4, 2021

The letter began with “I write to you today regarding the so-called Disciplinary Committee hearing aimed at revoking my union membership. Who cares!” Trump then cited his movie and television successes, and his impact on “cable news television businesses” who were “said to be a dying platform with not much time left until I got involved in politics.” His resignation letter ended with “I no longer wish to be associated with your union,” culminating with “As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me.”

SAG-AFTRA’s resolution included the accusation that Trump was guilty of inciting the riots which resulted in insurrectionists storming the US Capitol building on January 6 in Washington D.C. The same argument is being used by Democrats aiming to convict Trump in his second impeachment trial, which begins on February 9.

The Daily Wire is one of America’s fastest-growing conservative media companies and counter-cultural outlets for news, opinion, and entertainment. Get inside access to The Daily Wire by becoming a member.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

