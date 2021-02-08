https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/hot-take-tweet-claiming-jan-6-was-worse-than-sept-11-closing-in-on-10000-likes/

We know we’ve covered Brooklyn Dad before for something just as outrageous, but he’s found company this time. As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, former congressional candidate Pam Keith wanted to know how Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riots was “any different” than Osama bin Laden’s role in 9/11. (We weren’t there to hear if bin Laden instructed the pilots to target the twin towers “peacefully.”)

Even that take is stale. Seth Abramson couldn’t help but feel that Jan. 6 changed America more than 9/11 did. To his credit MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said he wasn’t trying to downplay 9/11 by arguing that “MAGA terrorism” was more of a threat to the country than even al-Qaeda was after 9/11, because for one thing, al-Qaeda didn’t have Fox News to egg them on.

Anyway, as of this writing, Brooklyn Dad (Defiant!) is saying that yes, we should convict Trump of inciting an insurrection, and also, by the way, January 6 was worse than the 9/11 attacks. We’re really hoping all the people liking the tweet are liking the first part and not agreeing with the second. Still, ask AOC which was more traumatic for her …

@SirajAHashmi nominated for the list — Boltfanindenver (@boltfanindenver) February 8, 2021

3k innocent Americans died on 9/11 … delete your account. https://t.co/0aQeBuPbJq — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) February 8, 2021

You are insane. Certifiably insane. https://t.co/xQoV4E7QVt — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) February 8, 2021

If January 6 is worse it’s because it will lead to a 9/11 type response in the US, another unending war on “terror,” except this time at home, against us and our neighbors https://t.co/tIMZOKIjvx — ValenToad ❤😘 (@Anarcho_Toad) February 8, 2021

Excellent point, and we’re seeing it play out in real time.

This wins it, in a VERY stiff competition. Stupidest thing I’ve read in a week. https://t.co/l2w1RmcXLN — James Lindsay, won’t fit in your box (@ConceptualJames) February 8, 2021

Men will literally compare a riot to 9/11 instead of going to therapy. https://t.co/OPOTKjk1JH — cody browning (@codybrowning91) February 8, 2021

As a fellow Brooklyn dad who watched the towers collapse from his window…yeah, no. https://t.co/EZqqvUvenQ — Damin Toell (@damintoell) February 8, 2021

“January 6 was worse than 9/11” is one hell of a take. https://t.co/j6TQD03b3x — Charles Signorile (@CharlieSigs) February 8, 2021

Holy hell what is this garbage. https://t.co/s3N11Vc1Ib — Alec Uselman (@AlecUselman) February 8, 2021

brooklyn dad extra defiant today https://t.co/5DpmgOkC91 — extremely loud & incredibly online ☀️ ⚡️ (@butlikesrsly) February 8, 2021

And ladies and gentlemen just like that we have a new front runner for dumbest utterance of the decade https://t.co/CYDXsoFVbC — Bob Da Builder 🇧🇸 🇭🇹 (@Backup_B0B) February 8, 2021

I thought this was fake when I saw it posted elsewhere https://t.co/QGkURsA8Ae — Thanos Hunyadi (@cara_al_sol1936) February 8, 2021

If this generation is not doomed, weak hands like this will guarantee the next are. #Americans https://t.co/ELvoUNGiZo — Dr. Stark (@Foldedspace) February 8, 2021

Okay this has to be a troll at this point there’s no way someone actually believes this https://t.co/5l8TpOcFEH — Punished Tomboy (@PunishedTomboy) February 8, 2021

January 6 was bad but this is just an absolute garbage take. Where do I even begin?! https://t.co/yAL4HdqaYB pic.twitter.com/RG3OTeXQTc — stonk rabbit dude (@nighth0ps) February 8, 2021

Why do so many of you follow this joke of an account? https://t.co/uaDBhpKWqg — Alyson Metzger (@AlysonMetzger) February 8, 2021

January 6th was worse than 9/11?! Are you kidding me?! This is derangement at the highest level https://t.co/RdHEzZrp91 — chris (@venomsspider) February 8, 2021

Scary mentalities in this thread https://t.co/ErHE7bIRg4 — blank (@abjaguar) February 8, 2021

I’ll live to my dying breath knowing I actually care about those that lost their lives on 9/11, unlike this waste of air, who happily corrupts their memory for political clout. https://t.co/9n8VJaFcU9 — Parrot Grass (@CantMowThisBird) February 8, 2021

Takes as savory as your BBQ 🤡 — 100 Proof 🥃 (@ChampionCapua) February 8, 2021

