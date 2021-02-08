https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2021/02/08/hot-take-tweet-claiming-jan-6-was-worse-than-sept-11-closing-in-on-10000-likes/

We know we’ve covered Brooklyn Dad before for something just as outrageous, but he’s found company this time. As Twitchy reported earlier Monday, former congressional candidate Pam Keith wanted to know how Donald Trump’s role in the January 6 Capitol riots was “any different” than Osama bin Laden’s role in 9/11. (We weren’t there to hear if bin Laden instructed the pilots to target the twin towers “peacefully.”)

Even that take is stale. Seth Abramson couldn’t help but feel that Jan. 6 changed America more than 9/11 did. To his credit MSNBC’s Mehdi Hasan said he wasn’t trying to downplay 9/11 by arguing that “MAGA terrorism” was more of a threat to the country than even al-Qaeda was after 9/11, because for one thing, al-Qaeda didn’t have Fox News to egg them on.

Anyway, as of this writing, Brooklyn Dad (Defiant!) is saying that yes, we should convict Trump of inciting an insurrection, and also, by the way, January 6 was worse than the 9/11 attacks. We’re really hoping all the people liking the tweet are liking the first part and not agreeing with the second. Still, ask AOC which was more traumatic for her …

Excellent point, and we’re seeing it play out in real time.

