House Democrats are requesting Parler turn over its list of investors and creditors, based on a news reports that purport Donald Trump while still president was offered a stake in the social media platform in exchange for him joining.

The request was made in a letter sent Monday by House Committee on Oversight and Government Affairs Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney, D-N.Y.

The letter states that according to one recent, unnamed news report the “Trump Organization negotiated on behalf of then-president Donald Trump to make Parler his primary social network, but it had a condition: an ownership stake in return for joining.”

The letter also stated “experts” have raised legal concerns over the alleged negotiations, specifically about anti-bribery laws, and the Parler, an alternative to Twitter popular among conservatives, “reportedly allowed Russian disinformation to flourish on its platform prior to the November 2020 election.”

The letter requests five documents by Feb. 22 including a table showing individuals and entities with direct or indirect ownership interests in Parler, a shareholder register and a list of agreements to company has with any Russian individual or entity.

