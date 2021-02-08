https://hannity.com/media-room/impeachment-2-gop-senator-compares-entire-process-to-soviet-union-show-trial/

GOP Senator Bill Cassidy ripped the Democrats’ latest push to Impeach Donald Trump over the weekend; directly comparing the entire process to a “Soviet Union show trial” without due process or evidence.

“The president wasn’t there. He wasn’t allowed counsel. They didn’t amass evidence. In five hours, they kind of judged, and boom, he’s impeached,” Cassidy said. “Now, I’m told that under the Watergate, under the Clinton impeachments, there were truckloads of information. Here, there was a video. There was no process. I mean, it’s almost like, you know, if it happened in the Soviet Union, you would’ve called it a show trial.”

GOP senator knocks Dems, compares Trump impeachment proceedings to Soviet “show trial” https://t.co/hO7EhdA6vk pic.twitter.com/4RfHYJNCml — The Hill (@thehill) February 8, 2021

There was “a real sense of urgency because the president had just incited a mob that attacked the Capitol and killed, resulted in the deaths of five people,” claimed Democrat Congressman Adam Schiff.

Read the full report at The Hill.

