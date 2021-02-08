https://www.theepochtimes.com/impeachment-managers-trump-violated-his-oath-of-office-incited-insurrection_3689821.html

House Democrats on Monday asserted overwhelming evidence exists showing former President Donald Trump violated his oath of office and incited an insurrection against the U.S. government.

Democrats and 10 Republicans impeached Trump last month. House impeachment managers are going to try to convince senators of the charges laid out in a single article of impeachment when the impeachment trial starts Tuesday. The article claims Trump incited the Jan. 6 breach of the U.S. Capitol by alleging the 2020 election was stolen and he was the rightful winner.

In a document filed Monday, impeachment managers said Trump’s alleged incitement disrupted the peaceful transfer of power. They said it was “the most grievous constitutional crime ever committed by a President.”

“There must be no doubt that such conduct is categorically unacceptable. The House will establish at trial that President Trump merits conviction and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States,” the impeachment managers, led by Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), wrote.

Managers tried rebutting a brief filed by Trump’s lawyers last week.

Trump’s attorneys said Trump was exercising his First Amendment right of free speech to question the results of the election. They argued he did not violate his oath of office.

“To the contrary, at all times Donald J. Trump fully and faithfully executed his duties as the president of the United States and at all times acted to the best of his ability to preserve, protect and defend the Constitution of the United States while never engaging in any high crimes or misdemeanors,” lawyers Bruce Castor and David Schoen wrote to the Senate.

A conviction of Trump, who left office on Jan. 20, is considered unlikely by both parties. Because the Senate is 50-50, Democrats would need to convince, at minimum, 17 Republicans to convict.

According to an Epoch Times tally, 35 Republicans have indicated or pledged to vote to acquit. Fourteen have said they will consider the evidence presented in the trial before deciding; Sen. Deb Fischer (R-Neb.) has declined to state her stance.

Forty Democrat senators, meanwhile, have promised to convict Trump or suggested they will do so. Nine have said they’ll decide after hearing from impeachment managers and Trump’s attorneys. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) has declined to state her stance.

Senate leaders are close to striking a deal on how the trial will proceed.

“We are finalizing a resolution that’s been agreed to by all parties … that will ensure a fair, honest, bipartisan Senate impeachment trial,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) told reporters on Sunday.

