On Feb. 7, CBS Anchor Norah O’Donnell asked Joe Biden in an interview that aired prior to Super Bowl LV about his son Hunter’s new memoir, but failed to ask about the scandal implicating him in Hunter’s many business deals with China, Russia, and Ukraine. Worse, President Biden failed to condemn Chinese dictator Xi Jinping, who is responsible for ethnic cleansing and other forms of totalitarian repression in China.

“I’m sorry to get so personal,” O’Donnell said, referring to asking the president about his son’s battle with drug addiction in an apparent opportunity for him to paper over the federal numerous corruption probes into his family’s corruption that Biden has repeatedly denied and ignored.

Hunter Biden’s private drug woes are not important to the public. What is important to the public is Hunter’s scandalous appointment to the board of Burisma, where he reportedly raked in up to $80,000 per month despite lacking any energy experience and marketed himself as selling access to his father, who was then vice president. As vice president, Joe Biden pressured Ukrainian government officials into firing a prosecutor that was investigating Hunter’s dealings.

As first reported by The Wall Street Journal, Hunter Biden still owns a 10 percent stake in a financial investment firm associated with organizations operated by the Chinese Communist Party. In December, after federal investigations into Hunter’s business dealings were announced, Joe Biden claimed Hunter “will not be involved in any business” or enterprise that is in conflict with his administration. Since then, Joe Biden has faced nearly no public scrutiny over the fact that the U.S. president’s son has raked in millions of dollars from U.S. adversaries who use business deals and other compromising information to push goals against the U.S. interest.

Also demonstrated on the Delaware laptop, which was seized by the FBI, is an email chain from Aug. 2, 2017, between Hunter Biden and former chairman Ye Jianming, of CEFC China Energy. The communications showed that CEFC China Energy offered Hunter $10 million annually just for business introductions. Hunter subsequently described some of the offers from Jianming as “interesting to me and my family,” as reported by The New York Post.

Last week, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked by a reporter at The York Post about Hunter’s investments in Chinese organizations. “He has been working to unwind his investment but I would certainly point you — he’s a private citizen — I would point you to him or his lawyers on the outside on any update,” Psaki replied.

Hunter Biden is the subject of two ongoing federal investigations looking into his taxes in Delaware and a securities fraud inquiry in the Southern District of New York. As reported by The Washington Free Beacon, this past summer, Biden’s son also was levied a $453,000 lien for not paying state taxes in D.C.

In the CBS Sunday interview, Joe Biden also stated Xi is not a democratic leader but then immediately hedged that he did not mean that as a “criticism.” Biden added that he has spent “more time with Xi Jinping than any other world leader has,” and often traveled with him as vice president from 2008 to 2016, giving no comfort to those worried that Biden’s lucrative friendships with members of the Chinese Communist Party will compromise U.S. interests while he is president.

“I had 25 hours of private meetings with him when I was vice president, I know him pretty well,” Biden said of Xi. “He’s very bright, he’s very tough, he doesn’t have, and I don’t mean it as a criticism, just as a reality, he doesn’t have a democratic (small-d) bone in his body.”

Pres. Biden tells us that when dealing with Chinese Pres. Xi Jinping, he’s “not going to do it the way Pres. Trump did.” “We’re gonna focus on international rules of the road,” Pres. Biden says of the “extreme competition” with China More tonight ahead of the Super Bowl on @CBS pic.twitter.com/yM4l6ehxe4 — Norah O’Donnell 🇺🇸 (@NorahODonnell) February 7, 2021

While Biden does not view the undemocratic nature of Communist leader Xi Xinping as a criticism, China and its allies have been continuing to threaten the United States and our allies, ramping up in strategic aggression.

Notably, in an article that appeared in the U.S. Naval Institute’s publication in January, STRATCOM Commander Adm. Charles Richard argued that America must be prepared for potential nuclear conflict with both China and Russia moving into 2021. The “….People’s Republic of China,” he said, “have begun to aggressively challenge international norms and global peace…using… threats of force in ways not seen since the height of the Cold War—and in some cases, in ways not seen during the Cold War, such as cyberattacks and threats in space.”

According to U.S. National Security Advisor James L. Jones, who served under the Obama administration, China has asserted itself as “the most serious threat” to the United States. “One of the things that concerns me a little bit is that we’ve stopped talking about values in the world…even in the democratic countries. We should talk about human rights,” Jones told CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble in January.

President Joe Biden has referred to Xi as a “thug” on other occasions, but it is unclear if his administration will continue the “Clean Network” program established under President Trump to pact with global allies to not purchase Huawei products manufactured by China. Huawei is the multinational technology company based in Shenzhen that beat out Apple in 2018 to become the second-largest smartphone manufacturer worldwide—behind Samsung. It is a known agent of the Chinese Communist Party and U.S. defense agencies will not use its products because they represent a significant security threat.

On Jan. 27, Republican Senate Minority Leader Sen. Mitch McConnell R-Ky., called upon President Biden to stay the course of Trump on being tough on China and allies. “The Trump administration helped bring about a long-overdue American awakening to the reality that we are in strategic competition with the PRC: that Beijing will not magically conform itself to the so-called international community and that these challenges demand fast and serious action from the US and from our friends,” McConnell told his Senate colleagues on the floor.

In November 2020, the United States hit an all-time record for importations from China. Many point to companies in America as being wholly reliant on the Communist state for technology, which has caused a major shift in economic power.

“If anything, this is likely to accelerate under a Biden administration, which probably will trade off a piecemeal removal of some of the Trump administration’s restrictions for greater access by US companies to the Chinese domestic market. I would use the word ‘re-coupling,’ except there really hasn’t been any de-coupling to speak of,” David Goldman, a columnist for the Asia Times, told The Federalist in December.

It remains to be seen how the Biden administration handles Communist China in the ensuing trade and ideological war, among sympathies from Big Tech, in its importation and infrastructural reliance on China.

The left continues to swoons over Joe Biden and does not press him on issues that matter in order to preserve his stature. Nonetheless, overwhelming evidence has implicated both Joe and Hunter in an indefensible relationship with China, the United States’ number one foreign threat.

