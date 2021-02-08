https://citizenfreepress.com/breaking/interesting-comments-from-brad-parscale/
NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE
Statement to Trump:
“If they only impeached you twice, you need to run again. Because to change the system you have to kick it in the a#$. I would love to be the only President to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those that didn’t conform.
I’m in, are you?”
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021
“If they only impeached you twice, you need to run again. Because to change the system you have to kick it in the ass. I would love to be the only President to be impeached three times. Because history remembers those that didn’t conform. I’m in, are you?”
If Trump asked me how to win again. I would run on being impeached twice. They are about to give him super powers. They just aren’t smart enough to see it. It’s why we laughed at Mike Tyson in the Hangover. They just don’t get it yet. They are about to make him a martyr.
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021
Trump in a couple weeks. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/IbDTl01Q30
— Brad Parscale (@parscale) February 6, 2021