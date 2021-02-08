https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/02/iran-demands-reparations-biden-damage-caused-president-trump-prevented-obtaining-nuclear-weapon/

The Iranian regime is complaining about President Trump’s actions in the Middle East. They now want reparations for their suffering during the Trump Administration.

The Obama – Biden Administration in the past gave the Iranians billions of dollars, some in late night deliveries of pallets of cash.

Now Iran is wanting all of Obama’s perks and then some:

With Joe Biden in the White House, the mullah-led Iranian regime is pressuring the U.S. to provide “compensation” for the “damage” from sanctions imposed by the Trump administration. Iran also wants to leverage its nuclear accomplishments and gain additional ones, according to the Middle East Media Research Institute… …Iran also is demonstrating, through the launch of ballistic missiles, its ability to make long-range rockets, and it is conducting shows of conventional military strength. It further attacked U.S. targets in Iraq using Shiite militias, and Saudi and Gulf targets using Yemeni Houthi militia. Tehran also is pressuring the Taliban in Afghanistan to destroy the peace agreement it reached with the Trump administration. Finally, Iran has been seizing oil tankers and arresting Western nationals.

Since Biden’s actions all appear to be Obama’s actions, Biden will likely give the evil regime money and make up some insane reason to do so.

