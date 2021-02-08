https://www.oann.com/israeli-lawmakers-call-icc-anti-semitic-a-sham-after-ruling-regarding-war-crimes-investigation/?utm_source=rss&utm_medium=rss&utm_campaign=israeli-lawmakers-call-icc-anti-semitic-a-sham-after-ruling-regarding-war-crimes-investigation

FILE – In this Tuesday Aug. 28, 2018 file photo, Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague, Netherlands. The ICC says its jurisdiction extends to territories occupied by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, appearing to clear the way for its chief prosecutor to open a war crimes probe into Israeli military actions. (Bas Czerwinski/Pool file via AP, File)

OAN Newsroom
UPDATED 8:17 AM PT – Monday, February 8, 2021

Israeli officials are planning on putting pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over a recent ruling handed down in the Hague. Over the weekend, a number of political leaders condemned the court with some referring to it as a “sham.”

Their comments followed a ruling Friday, where the International Court claimed they have jurisdiction over Israel-held territories and can thus launch an investigation into allegations of war crimes against Palestinians.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decried the ruling and called it an attack on his residents.

“When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism,” he stated. “The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people.”

Despite the ruling, the ICC has yet to state whether they will launch an investigation.

FILE – In this July 16, 2014 file photo, Palestinian relatives of four boys from the same extended Bakr family, grieve during their funeral in Gaza City. (AP Photo/Khalil Hamra, File)

MORE NEWS: GOP Sen. Wicker blasts second impeachment trial

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...