OAN Newsroom

UPDATED 8:17 AM PT – Monday, February 8, 2021

Israeli officials are planning on putting pressure on the International Criminal Court (ICC) over a recent ruling handed down in the Hague. Over the weekend, a number of political leaders condemned the court with some referring to it as a “sham.”

Their comments followed a ruling Friday, where the International Court claimed they have jurisdiction over Israel-held territories and can thus launch an investigation into allegations of war crimes against Palestinians.

📺 The ICC Process

How does the International Criminal Court work? How can investigations begin? And what is the judicial process? Learn the ins and outs of the #ICC in under 12 minutes. https://t.co/35GpnraPUF — Int’l Criminal Court (@IntlCrimCourt) February 6, 2021

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu decried the ruling and called it an attack on his residents.

“When the ICC investigates Israel for fake war crimes, this is pure anti-Semitism,” he stated. “The court established to prevent atrocities like the Nazi Holocaust against the Jewish people is now targeting the one state of the Jewish people.”

Despite the ruling, the ICC has yet to state whether they will launch an investigation.

